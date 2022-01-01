Burritos in Woodland Hills

Go
Woodland Hills restaurants
Toast

Woodland Hills restaurants that serve burritos

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Mammoth Breakfast Burrito$9.49
Cage free eggs, bacon, potato's, cheddar/jack cheese
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.2 (2317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sushi Burrito$16.00
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Jalapeno Aioli and Sushi Rice wrapped with Soy Paper and side of Sushi Ponzu Sauce
More about HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodland Hills

Chicken Salad

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston