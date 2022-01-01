Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve carrot cake

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Slice$7.95
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about SusieCakes
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Nicola's Kitchen

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Nicola's Kitchen
BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Slice$7.49
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

