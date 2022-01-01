Carrot cake in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve carrot cake
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
Carrot Cake Slice
|$7.95
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake
Carrot Cake
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Nicola's Kitchen
20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
Carrot Cake
|$10.00