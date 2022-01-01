Chicken salad in Woodland Hills

Nicola's Kitchen

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken$20.00
Grilled Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Raisins, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers. Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoncini. House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette.
*Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Full Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken$21.00
Grilled Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Raisins, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers. Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan CHeese, House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette.
*Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pascal Chicken Salad$15.75
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, garlic-lemon and
olive oil
