Chicken sandwiches in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Nicola's Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Nicola's Kitchen

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$15.00
Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, on a toasted Sesame Roll.
Choice of Side Salad.
*Specify any undesired items in notes
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese. On a Toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad.
Chicken Sesame Sandwich$15.00
Breaded Chicken Breast With Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Our House Balsamic Dressing. On a Toasted Sesame Roll.
Choice of Side Salad.
More about Nicola's Kitchen
Grilled Chicken Chipotle Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

White Harte Pub

22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Chipotle Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, homemade spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato with or without bacon (specify on notes) served on brioche bun. Side of onion rings.
More about White Harte Pub

