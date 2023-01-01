Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Jasmine Thai - Woodland Hills

20022 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Paste Paradise$11.50
Your choice of meat sautéed in chili paste with carrots, bell peppers and onions
More about Jasmine Thai - Woodland Hills
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Bowl$7.99
No beans, No preservatives, the best you will ever taste! Topped with cheese & chopped white onion.
1/4lb All Beef Chili Cheese Dog$9.99
chili, cheddar/jack cheese, chopped tomato, chopped white onion, mustard
Chili Cheese Burger$15.99
American Cheese, chopped white onion, tomato, pickles, mustard
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

