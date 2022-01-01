Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Grilled Chicken Chipotle Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

White Harte Pub

22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Chipotle Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, homemade spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato with or without bacon (specify on notes) served on brioche bun. Side of onion rings.
More about White Harte Pub
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$15.79
avocado, tomato, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, sourdough
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, organic field greens, tomato, chipotle aioli
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

