Chipotle chicken in Woodland Hills

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
White Harte Pub
22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Grilled Chicken Chipotle Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, homemade spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato with or without bacon (specify on notes) served on brioche bun. Side of onion rings.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Chipotle Grilled Chicken
|$15.79
avocado, tomato, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, sourdough
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
grilled chicken, organic field greens, tomato, chipotle aioli