Edamame in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve edamame

SEAFOOD

Jasmine Thai - Woodland Hills

20022 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.5 (4125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$7.00
More about Jasmine Thai - Woodland Hills
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills - 20969 Ventura Blvd

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.2 (2317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Garlic Edamame$12.00
Garlic and Ginger Sauteed Soy Beans, Togorashi and Arbol Chiles garnished with Fresh Lemon Wheels
More about HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills - 20969 Ventura Blvd

