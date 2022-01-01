Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Woodland Hills

Go
Woodland Hills restaurants
Toast

Woodland Hills restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie & Cafe - Woodland Hills

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$13.25
Brioche with berries, maple syrup and homemade jam
More about Pascal Patisserie & Cafe - Woodland Hills
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co - Woodland Hills

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Classic French Toast$9.99
thick-cut housemade challah served with 100% real maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar
French Toast Combo$13.99
two pieces of housemade challah french toast served with 100% real maple syrup, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or turkey sausage
Yummy Stuffed French Toast$12.99
whipped strawberry cream cheese layered between three slices of battered challah and topped with sliced strawberries. served with 100% real maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co - Woodland Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodland Hills

Italian Salad

Turkey Clubs

Noodle Soup

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Chipotle Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston