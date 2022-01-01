WoodOne Ramen

Miso Ramen (味噌ラーメン) is a delicious, traditional Japanese noodle soup made with miso broth, ramen noodles and various toppings. Miso is a paste that adds that distinctive umami flavor to many Japanese dishes. This paste is used to make a savory broth that’s seasoned with garlic, ginger and shallot. We use chili bean paste to make the broth spicy. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).

