WoodOne Ramen

800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Popular Items

Flavor iced tea$5.50
Miso non spicy broth$7.75
Miso Spicy Ramen$15.50
Miso Ramen (味噌ラーメン) is a delicious, traditional Japanese noodle soup made with miso broth, ramen noodles and various toppings. Miso is a paste that adds that distinctive umami flavor to many Japanese dishes. This paste is used to make a savory broth that’s seasoned with garlic, ginger and shallot. We use chili bean paste to make the broth spicy. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Seaweed salad$5.50
Seaweed salad, or goma wakame in Japanese, is made with undaria pinnatifida, an edible seaweed used widely in Japanese cuisine.
Edamame$6.00
Edamame beans are whole, immature soybeans, sometimes referred to as vegetable-type soybeans.
Chicken Teriyaki$13.50
Deep fired bite size chicken breast pan-fried with homemade teriyaki sauce. Comes with small portion of pink ginger and seaweed salad.
Tonkotsu Ramen$15.50
The tonkotsu soup broth is based on pork bones and other ingredients, which are typically boiled for several hours, and the dish is traditionally topped with sliced pork belly and served with ramen noodles that are hard in the center. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Gyoza are deep fried Japanese dumplings which make perfect starters or nibbles. Filled with a savory mixture of ground pork and Japanese flavors.
Miso non-spicy Ramen$15.50
Miso ramen is a Japanese noodle soup flavored with a paste made from fermented soy beans paste. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Location

Hallandale Beach FL

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
