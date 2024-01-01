Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Woodridge

Woodridge restaurants
Woodridge restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Legends Grill & Bar

6320 Route 53, Woodridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Bacon Burger$16.00
melted american cheese, avocado, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
More about Legends Grill & Bar
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL

1999 75th St, Woodridge

Avg 4.2 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Bacon Burger$15.00
Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring; Served with freshcut fries
More about Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL

