Carne asada tacos in Woodridge

Woodridge restaurants
Woodridge restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Lima Fresca Taco & Tequila Bar

6320 Route 53, Woodridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
grilled red onions, avocado salsa, cilantro
More about Lima Fresca Taco & Tequila Bar
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco - Woodridge

7520 janes ave, woodridge

Avg 3 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco - Carne Asada (Steak)$3.69
More about El Burrito Loco - Woodridge

