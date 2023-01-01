Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carne asada tacos in
Woodridge
/
Woodridge
/
Carne Asada Tacos
Woodridge restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
Lima Fresca Taco & Tequila Bar
6320 Route 53, Woodridge
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Taco
$5.00
grilled red onions, avocado salsa, cilantro
More about Lima Fresca Taco & Tequila Bar
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco - Woodridge
7520 janes ave, woodridge
Avg 3
(67 reviews)
Taco - Carne Asada (Steak)
$3.69
More about El Burrito Loco - Woodridge
Browse other tasty dishes in Woodridge
Shrimp Tacos
Tamales
Chicken Fajitas
Veggie Tacos
Chile Relleno
Fajitas
Grilled Chicken
Ground Beef Tacos
More near Woodridge to explore
Naperville
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Downers Grove
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Lemont
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Westmont
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Willowbrook
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Lisle
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Hinsdale
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(835 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston