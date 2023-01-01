Ceviche in Woodridge
Woodridge restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Lima Fresca Taco & Tequila Bar
Lima Fresca Taco & Tequila Bar
6320 Route 53, Woodridge
|Ceviche Del Mar
|$13.00
shrimp and mahi-mahi, fresh lime juice, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and cilantro, topped
with avocado
More about Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Woodridge
Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Woodridge
7451 Woodward Avenue #105, Woodridge
|Traditional Ceviche
|$14.00
Choice of octopus, ground shrimp or fish ceviche fully cooked in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo topped with avocado silces and served with homemade chips
|Duo de Ceviche
|$15.00
Two ceviches of your choice including octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish served with a side of homemade chips
|Orale Ceviche
|$17.00
Specialty mix ceviche of octopus, ground shrimp and ground fish mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber and our secret michelada mix (house tomato juice)