Ceviche in Woodridge

Woodridge restaurants
Woodridge restaurants that serve ceviche

Consumer pic

 

Lima Fresca Taco & Tequila Bar

6320 Route 53, Woodridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Del Mar$13.00
shrimp and mahi-mahi, fresh lime juice, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and cilantro, topped
with avocado
More about Lima Fresca Taco & Tequila Bar
Consumer pic

 

Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Woodridge

7451 Woodward Avenue #105, Woodridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Traditional Ceviche$14.00
Choice of octopus, ground shrimp or fish ceviche fully cooked in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo topped with avocado silces and served with homemade chips
Duo de Ceviche$15.00
Two ceviches of your choice including octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish served with a side of homemade chips
Orale Ceviche$17.00
Specialty mix ceviche of octopus, ground shrimp and ground fish mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber and our secret michelada mix (house tomato juice)
More about Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Woodridge

