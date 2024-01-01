Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Woodridge

Go
Woodridge restaurants
Toast

Woodridge restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Legends Grill & Bar

6320 Route 53, Woodridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, on toasted ciabatta
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, on a brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, on a brioche bun
More about Legends Grill & Bar
Shanahan's Food & Spirits image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL

1999 75th St, Woodridge

Avg 4.2 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Build your own chicken sandwich with your choice of a grilled or crispy chicken breast on a Brioche bun; Served with your choice of side
More about Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodridge

Fish And Chips

Carne Asada Tacos

Chicken Salad

Tostadas

French Fries

Shrimp Salad

Taco Salad

Gorditas

Map

More near Woodridge to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1042 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (588 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston