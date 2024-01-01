Chicken sandwiches in Woodridge
Woodridge restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Legends Grill & Bar
Legends Grill & Bar
6320 Route 53, Woodridge
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, on toasted ciabatta
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, on a brioche bun
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, on a brioche bun
More about Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL
1999 75th St, Woodridge
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Build your own chicken sandwich with your choice of a grilled or crispy chicken breast on a Brioche bun; Served with your choice of side