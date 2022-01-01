Chicken tenders in Woodridge
Shanahan's Food & Spirits
1999 75th St, Woodridge
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
3 pieces of hand-breaded and golden fried chicken strips served with our freshcut fries and a side of ranch for dipping
|Seasoned Chicken Strips
|$10.00
6 lightly seasoned and breaded chicken strips, tossed in Buffalo Sauce, BBQ, our signature house Pub Sauce or plain; With your choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, BBQ, or Honey Dijon for dipping