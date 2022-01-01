Chicken tenders in Woodridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shanahan's Food & Spirits image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shanahan's Food & Spirits

1999 75th St, Woodridge

Avg 4.2 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
3 pieces of hand-breaded and golden fried chicken strips served with our freshcut fries and a side of ranch for dipping
Seasoned Chicken Strips$10.00
6 lightly seasoned and breaded chicken strips, tossed in Buffalo Sauce, BBQ, our signature house Pub Sauce or plain; With your choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, BBQ, or Honey Dijon for dipping
More about Shanahan's Food & Spirits
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco

7520 janes ave, woodridge

Avg 3 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$6.29
More about El Burrito Loco
