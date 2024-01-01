Chili in Woodridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Woodridge restaurants that serve chili
Legends Grill & Bar
6320 Route 53, Woodridge
No reviews yet
Side Sweet Chili
$0.75
More about Legends Grill & Bar
Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL
1999 75th St, Woodridge
No reviews yet
Bowl of Chili
$7.00
8 oz bowl of our homemade chili. Load it up with cheese, green onions and sour cream!
More about Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL
