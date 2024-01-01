Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Woodridge

Woodridge restaurants
Woodridge restaurants that serve chopped salad

Legends Grill & Bar

6320 Route 53, Woodridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Chopped Salad$15.00
mixed greens, roasted corn salsa, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, crispy bacon, and grilled chicken breast, tossed in our ranchero dressing, topped with tortilla strips
More about Legends Grill & Bar
Shanahan's Food & Spirits image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL

1999 75th St, Woodridge

Avg 4.2 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$14.00
A bed of Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, chopped green peppers, green onion, diced bacon, hard-boiled egg & black olives; Served with your choice of dressing
More about Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL

