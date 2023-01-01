Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in Woodridge

Woodridge restaurants
Woodridge restaurants that serve fajita salad

Shanahan's Food & Spirits image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL

1999 75th St, Woodridge

Avg 4.2 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Salad w/ Chicken$14.00
A bed of Romaine lettuce topped with shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, fresh diced tomatoes, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips and a grilled chicken breast; Garnished with guacamole & sour cream; Served with our house Mexican Ranch dressing
More about Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL
Consumer pic

 

Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Woodridge

7451 Woodward Avenue #105, Woodridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Mix lettuce tossed with grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions topped with avocado and queso fresco
More about Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Woodridge

