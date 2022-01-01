Quesadillas in Woodridge
Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL
1999 75th St, Woodridge
|Ital-Beef Quesadilla
|$14.00
Made with melted Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced tender Italian beef, and mild giardiniera; Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole on the side
|Reuben Quesadilla
|$15.00
Made with melted Swiss cheese, slow-cooked corned beef & sauerkraut; Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side