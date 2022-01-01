Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Woodridge

Woodridge restaurants that serve quesadillas

Shanahan's Food & Spirits image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL

1999 75th St, Woodridge

Avg 4.2 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Ital-Beef Quesadilla$14.00
Made with melted Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced tender Italian beef, and mild giardiniera; Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole on the side
Reuben Quesadilla$15.00
Made with melted Swiss cheese, slow-cooked corned beef & sauerkraut; Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side
More about Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco - Woodridge

7520 janes ave, woodridge

Avg 3 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Quesadilla$9.79
Quesadilla$6.29
Quesadilla$3.59
More about El Burrito Loco - Woodridge

