Tamales in Woodridge

Woodridge restaurants that serve tamales
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco - Woodridge
7520 janes ave, woodridge
Avg 3
(67 reviews)
Tamale
$3.69
More about El Burrito Loco - Woodridge
Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Woodridge
7451 Woodward Avenue #105, Woodridge
No reviews yet
Tamal a la carta
$3.50
Homemade Tamales
Tamales Dinner
$10.00
(2) Homemade tamales filled with your choice of meat (Pork or Chicken)
More about Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Woodridge
