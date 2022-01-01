Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Woodridge

Go
Woodridge restaurants
Toast

Woodridge restaurants that serve home fries

Item pic

 

Crunchies

13 Green Ave, Woodridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kentucky Home-Made Fries$8.99
Hand cut French Fries, with a unique western mix of spices
More about Crunchies
Restaurant banner

 

Milk Crate Coffee - Woodridge - 13 Broadway

13 Broadway, Woodridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Home Fries$8.00
Rabbis Home Fries$10.00
More about Milk Crate Coffee - Woodridge - 13 Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodridge

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Woodridge to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston