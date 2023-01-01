Woods Edge Restaurant and Bar - w770 Wind Song Ln
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
w770 Wind Song Ln, Park Falls WI 54555