Woods Hole restaurants you'll love

Landfall Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Landfall Restaurant

9 Luscombe Ave., Woods Hole

Avg 4.3 (2031 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Roll$31.00
Cold Lobster Salad roll, with Mayo served on a roll
Tender App$2.00
Per Chicken Finger
Fried Chicken Fingers$13.00
Perfectly fried chicken fingers (3)
Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA

29 Railroad Ave, Woods Hole

Avg 4.7 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Ciabatta$17.00
fig spread, balsamic onion, arugula, Camembert
Small Kale Salad$9.00
roasted butternut squash, quinoa, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, spiced pecans, maple vinaigrette
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
with pancetta, caramelized onion, pecorino, balsamic
Quicks Hole Taqueria image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quicks Hole Taqueria

6 Luscombe Ave, Woods Hole

Avg 4.3 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Mojo Pulled Chicken Tacos$11.95
Mojo Pulled Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
Chips & Guacamole$6.50
Water Street Kitchen image

 

Water Street Kitchen

56 Water Street, Woods Hole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BABY GEM SALAD$16.00
Baby gem lettuce, avocado, cucumber, ricotta salata, lentils,  and our house-made walnut vinaigrette.
ROAST HADDOCK$38.00
Served over shiitake and oyster mushrooms, canellini beans, and pancetta in a Parmesan broth.
“KOREAN FRIED” FISH & CHIPS$30.00
Tempura battered haddock filet, French fries, kimchi, marinated cucumber, sweet soy.
Coffee Obsession image

HAMBURGERS

Coffee Obsession

38 Water Street, Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burger Wrap$9.95
Sweet potato & quinoa veggie burger with baby spinach, tomato, sprouts, green onion & roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Avocado BLT$7.43
Appledwood smoked bacon, with avocado, mixed greens, tomato & sriracha mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
Chai Latte
Using a number of delicious flavors from Third Street Chai, these mixtures of chai and steamed milk make for bold, sweet and complex flavors.
Jimmy's Classic Eats image

 

Jimmy's Classic Eats

22 Luscombe Ave, Woods Hole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger - DOUBLE$10.00
double ground sirloin patties, fried egg, double cheddar cheese and roasted red pepper aioli on a brioche bun.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
house poached chicken breast with cranberries and mayonnaise and butter lettuce on grilled brioche
Jimmy's New Classic Burger$9.00
ground sirloin patty, butter lettuce, bread and butter pickles, caramelized onion and red pepper aioli on a brioche bun.
Restaurant banner

 

Shuckers Cape Cod

91a water st, woods hole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Wharf

71 water st, woods hole

No reviews yet
Takeout
