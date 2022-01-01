Woods Hole restaurants you'll love
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Landfall Restaurant
9 Luscombe Ave., Woods Hole
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$31.00
Cold Lobster Salad roll, with Mayo served on a roll
|Tender App
|$2.00
Per Chicken Finger
|Fried Chicken Fingers
|$13.00
Perfectly fried chicken fingers (3)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA
29 Railroad Ave, Woods Hole
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Ciabatta
|$17.00
fig spread, balsamic onion, arugula, Camembert
|Small Kale Salad
|$9.00
roasted butternut squash, quinoa, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, spiced pecans, maple vinaigrette
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
with pancetta, caramelized onion, pecorino, balsamic
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Quicks Hole Taqueria
6 Luscombe Ave, Woods Hole
|Popular items
|Two Mojo Pulled Chicken Tacos
|$11.95
|Mojo Pulled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.95
|Chips & Guacamole
|$6.50
Water Street Kitchen
56 Water Street, Woods Hole
|Popular items
|BABY GEM SALAD
|$16.00
Baby gem lettuce, avocado, cucumber, ricotta salata, lentils, and our house-made walnut vinaigrette.
|ROAST HADDOCK
|$38.00
Served over shiitake and oyster mushrooms, canellini beans, and pancetta in a Parmesan broth.
|“KOREAN FRIED” FISH & CHIPS
|$30.00
Tempura battered haddock filet, French fries, kimchi, marinated cucumber, sweet soy.
HAMBURGERS
Coffee Obsession
38 Water Street, Woods Hole
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger Wrap
|$9.95
Sweet potato & quinoa veggie burger with baby spinach, tomato, sprouts, green onion & roasted garlic vinaigrette.
|Avocado BLT
|$7.43
Appledwood smoked bacon, with avocado, mixed greens, tomato & sriracha mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
|Chai Latte
Using a number of delicious flavors from Third Street Chai, these mixtures of chai and steamed milk make for bold, sweet and complex flavors.
Jimmy's Classic Eats
22 Luscombe Ave, Woods Hole
|Popular items
|Burger - DOUBLE
|$10.00
double ground sirloin patties, fried egg, double cheddar cheese and roasted red pepper aioli on a brioche bun.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
house poached chicken breast with cranberries and mayonnaise and butter lettuce on grilled brioche
|Jimmy's New Classic Burger
|$9.00
ground sirloin patty, butter lettuce, bread and butter pickles, caramelized onion and red pepper aioli on a brioche bun.