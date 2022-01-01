Woods Hole burger restaurants you'll love

Landfall Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Landfall Restaurant

9 Luscombe Ave., Woods Hole

Avg 4.3 (2031 reviews)
Popular items
Tender App$2.00
Per Chicken Finger
Fried Chicken Fingers$13.00
Perfectly fried chicken fingers (3)
Lobster Roll$31.00
Cold Lobster Salad roll, with Mayo served on a roll
Coffee Obsession image

HAMBURGERS

Coffee Obsession

38 Water Street, Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (397 reviews)
Popular items
Chai Latte
Using a number of delicious flavors from Third Street Chai, these mixtures of chai and steamed milk make for bold, sweet and complex flavors.
Grilled Chicken & Kale Wrap$10.23
Chicken, bacon, Tuscan kale, Vidalia onion, shiitake mushroom, Swiss, sun-dried tomato remoulade
Breakfast Salad$7.99
Two lightly fried eggs over baby arugula, with chopped applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, avocado, quest fresco & caramelized shallot vinaigrette.
Jimmy's Classic Eats image

 

Jimmy's Classic Eats

22 Luscombe Ave, Woods Hole

No reviews yet
Popular items
Burger - DOUBLE$10.00
double ground sirloin patties, fried egg, double cheddar cheese and roasted red pepper aioli on a brioche bun.
Jimmy's New Classic Burger$9.00
ground sirloin patty, butter lettuce, bread and butter pickles, caramelized onion and red pepper aioli on a brioche bun.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
house poached chicken breast with cranberries and mayonnaise and butter lettuce on grilled brioche
