Woods Hole seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Woods Hole restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Woods Hole

Landfall Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Landfall Restaurant

9 Luscombe Ave., Woods Hole

Avg 4.3 (2031 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tender App$2.00
Per Chicken Finger
Fried Chicken Fingers$13.00
Perfectly fried chicken fingers (3)
Lobster Roll$31.00
Cold Lobster Salad roll, with Mayo served on a roll
More about Landfall Restaurant
Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA

29 Railroad Ave, Woods Hole

Avg 4.7 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cod Sandwich$18.00
with chipotle remoulade, Bibb lettuce and red onion
Small Kale Salad$9.00
roasted butternut squash, quinoa, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, spiced pecans, maple vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Ciabatta$17.00
fig spread, balsamic onion, arugula, Camembert
More about Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA
Quicks Hole Taqueria image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quicks Hole Taqueria

6 Luscombe Ave, Woods Hole

Avg 4.3 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Mojo Pulled Chicken Tacos$11.95
Mojo Pulled Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
Chips & Guacamole$6.50
More about Quicks Hole Taqueria
Water Street Kitchen image

 

Water Street Kitchen

56 Water Street, Woods Hole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ROSEMARY FOCACCIA$8.00
Baked in house daily and served with whipped ricotta.
SIRLOIN STRIP STEAK$44.00
Yukon potatoes, Brussels sprouts, horseradish, demi glace.
NEW ORLEANS (BREAST ONLY) FRIED CHICKEN$26.00
Fried Chicken Dinner (breast meat only): Red beans & rice, bacon braised green beans, cornbread, hot honey butter. (No substitutions)
More about Water Street Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Shuckers Cape Cod

91a water st, woods hole

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Shuckers Cape Cod
Restaurant banner

 

The Wharf

71 water st, woods hole

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Wharf

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Woods Hole

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Lobsters

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Woods Hole to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston