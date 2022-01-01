Woods Hole seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Woods Hole
More about Landfall Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Landfall Restaurant
9 Luscombe Ave., Woods Hole
|Popular items
|Tender App
|$2.00
Per Chicken Finger
|Fried Chicken Fingers
|$13.00
Perfectly fried chicken fingers (3)
|Lobster Roll
|$31.00
Cold Lobster Salad roll, with Mayo served on a roll
More about Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA
29 Railroad Ave, Woods Hole
|Popular items
|Cod Sandwich
|$18.00
with chipotle remoulade, Bibb lettuce and red onion
|Small Kale Salad
|$9.00
roasted butternut squash, quinoa, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, spiced pecans, maple vinaigrette
|Grilled Chicken Ciabatta
|$17.00
fig spread, balsamic onion, arugula, Camembert
More about Quicks Hole Taqueria
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Quicks Hole Taqueria
6 Luscombe Ave, Woods Hole
|Popular items
|Two Mojo Pulled Chicken Tacos
|$11.95
|Mojo Pulled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.95
|Chips & Guacamole
|$6.50
More about Water Street Kitchen
Water Street Kitchen
56 Water Street, Woods Hole
|Popular items
|ROSEMARY FOCACCIA
|$8.00
Baked in house daily and served with whipped ricotta.
|SIRLOIN STRIP STEAK
|$44.00
Yukon potatoes, Brussels sprouts, horseradish, demi glace.
|NEW ORLEANS (BREAST ONLY) FRIED CHICKEN
|$26.00
Fried Chicken Dinner (breast meat only): Red beans & rice, bacon braised green beans, cornbread, hot honey butter. (No substitutions)