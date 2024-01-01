Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Woods Hole

Go
Woods Hole restaurants
Toast

Woods Hole restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Pie in the Sky - 10 WATER STREET

10 WATER STREET, Woods Hole

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#8 Avocado Toast$8.95
2 Slices of Sourdough topped with lightly seasoned avocado, pickled onions, tomato, and arugula. Dress it up with a fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, or lobster salad.
More about Pie in the Sky - 10 WATER STREET
Coffee Obsession image

HAMBURGERS

Coffee Obsession - Woods Hole

38 Water Street, Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$4.21
Our take on the classic fan favorite: your choice of toasted multigrain or french bread, real avocado, balsamic glaze, sprinkled with truffle sea salt, black pepper & everything bagel seasoning!
More about Coffee Obsession - Woods Hole

Browse other tasty dishes in Woods Hole

Croissants

Cappuccino

Pies

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Croissants

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Woods Hole to explore

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.6 (21 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston