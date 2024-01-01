Avocado toast in Woods Hole
Woods Hole restaurants that serve avocado toast
Pie in the Sky - 10 WATER STREET
10 WATER STREET, Woods Hole
|#8 Avocado Toast
|$8.95
2 Slices of Sourdough topped with lightly seasoned avocado, pickled onions, tomato, and arugula. Dress it up with a fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, or lobster salad.
Coffee Obsession - Woods Hole
38 Water Street, Woods Hole
|Avocado Toast
|$4.21
Our take on the classic fan favorite: your choice of toasted multigrain or french bread, real avocado, balsamic glaze, sprinkled with truffle sea salt, black pepper & everything bagel seasoning!