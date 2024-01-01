Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Woods Hole

Woods Hole restaurants
Woods Hole restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Pie in the Sky - 10 WATER STREET

10 WATER STREET, Woods Hole

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Pie in the Sky - 10 WATER STREET
Coffee Obsession image

HAMBURGERS

Coffee Obsession - Woods Hole

38 Water Street, Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.45
More about Coffee Obsession - Woods Hole

