Chocolate croissants in
Woods Hole
/
Woods Hole
/
Chocolate Croissants
Woods Hole restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Pie in the Sky - 10 WATER STREET
10 WATER STREET, Woods Hole
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.50
More about Pie in the Sky - 10 WATER STREET
HAMBURGERS
Coffee Obsession - Woods Hole
38 Water Street, Woods Hole
Avg 4.5
(397 reviews)
Chocolate Croissant
$3.45
More about Coffee Obsession - Woods Hole
