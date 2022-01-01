Grilled chicken in Woods Hole

Toast

Woods Hole restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Landfall Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Landfall Restaurant

9 Luscombe Ave., Woods Hole

Avg 4.3 (2031 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Served with Boursin Cheese & Roasted Red Pepers
More about Landfall Restaurant
Grilled Chicken Ciabatta image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA

29 Railroad Ave, Woods Hole

Avg 4.7 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Ciabatta$17.00
fig spread, balsamic onion, arugula, Camembert
More about Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA
Coffee Obsession image

HAMBURGERS

Coffee Obsession

38 Water Street, Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Kale Wrap$10.23
Chicken, bacon, Tuscan kale, Vidalia onion, shiitake mushroom, Swiss, sun-dried tomato remoulade
More about Coffee Obsession

Map

