Wood's Corner

We are an uptown Crete, IL half-day cafe. Serving made to order breakfast and lunch. Come in and enjoy!

1403 Main Street

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Chopped Chicken & Broccoli Salad$11.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Mixed Greens, Broccoli, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheddar, Honey Mustard Dressing
Cole Slaw$2.99
Fresh Made in House
Smokehouse B&G Half Order$10.99
Housemade Sausage Gravy, Toasted Buttery Biscuit, Chopped Brisket, Shredded Cheddar
Smokehouse B&G Full Order$14.99
Housemade Sausage Gravy, Toasted Buttery Biscuit, Chopped Brisket, Cheddar Cheese
Wood's Biscuits & Gravy Full Order$10.99
Housemade Sausage Gravy, Toasted Buttery Biscuit
Wood's Corner Burger$12.99
The Classic, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Cheddar
Beer Battered Fries$3.99
Fresh Fried & Beer Battered
WC Hash & Eggs$12.99
Corned Beef hash topped Two Eggs Your Way. Toast or Pancakes.
Big Tony Poutine$11.99
Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Wood's Biscuits & Gravy Half Order$6.99
Housemade Sausage Gravy, Toasted Buttery Biscuit
Takeout

Crete IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
