Woodside Bar and Grill

Johnstown's premier sports bar and grill, boasting 14 big screen tv's and a 165 inch HD screen. With daily and weekend food specials, live entertainment weekly. Private banquet room available, as well as party bus rentals.

430 Highland Park Road

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$7.00
5 breaded chicken tenders deep fried and pick a dipper
B.Y.O Burger$9.00
That's right don't let them tell you how to eat your burger. Have it exactly how you like it. Weather it be some of all of or none of the toppings listed.
Large Pizza$11.00
Old reliable made with our in house made marinara and mozzarella cheese. All you have to do is choose your toppings
1/2 Dozen$7.50
1 lb Basket of Fries$6.00
Choose and get 1lb. of potato either our Fresh cut, Seasoned Waffle, straight cut fries, Onion Rings or tater tots. Don't forget to add the cheese and bacon.
Fish Sandwich$10.00
A large fillet of haddock, your choice hand breaded or broiled. Topped with lettuce and tomato. served with cocktail or tartar sauce.
Large Loaded$16.00
Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.
Woodside Taco$10.00
Our Tacos are served with a seasoned beef, tomato, onion, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese. You can choose Steak, Fish or chicken for $3.00 more. Taco comes with nacho cheese and chips.
dozen$14.00
Basket of Fries Sm$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
