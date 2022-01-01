Woodside Bar and Grill
Johnstown's premier sports bar and grill, boasting 14 big screen tv's and a 165 inch HD screen. With daily and weekend food specials, live entertainment weekly. Private banquet room available, as well as party bus rentals.
430 Highland Park Road
Johnstown PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
