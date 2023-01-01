Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Woodside

Go
Woodside restaurants
Toast

Woodside restaurants that serve salmon

Aubergine Cafe image

 

Aubergine Cafe - 49-22 Skillman Ave

49-22 Skillman Ave, Woodside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bagel Smoked Salmon$10.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions
More about Aubergine Cafe - 49-22 Skillman Ave
Banner pic

 

Foodside

39-74 61st Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Roll$9.95
More about Foodside
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Woodside to explore

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Woodside to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1893 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (587 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (194 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston