Salmon in Woodside

Woodside restaurants that serve salmon
Aubergine Cafe - 49-22 Skillman Ave
49-22 Skillman Ave, Woodside
No reviews yet
Bagel Smoked Salmon
$10.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions
More about Aubergine Cafe - 49-22 Skillman Ave
Foodside
39-74 61st Street, Queens
No reviews yet
Spicy Salmon Roll
$9.95
More about Foodside
