Thompson 105 Woodfired Grill & Cocktails
Come in and enjoy!
10401 E McDowell Mountain Ranch RD Suite 401-160
Location
10401 E McDowell Mountain Ranch RD Suite 401-160
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|9:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sophia's Kitchen
Family-owned neighborhood dining.
Freshbox
We offer the healthiest food in a quick serve environment and we cater to any lifestyle.
The Breakfast Joynt
See ya in the morning!
Buddha's Ritual
Happy Food. Happy Drinks.