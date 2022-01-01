Go
Toast

Woodstar Cafe

A family-owned bakery, sandwich shop and full-service espresso bar located in downtown Northampton, MA.

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

60 Masonic St, Suite D • $

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)

Popular Items

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.79
Custom Sandwich$1.53
If your bread choice is sold out we will substitute another bread
Just the Bagel (Untoasted, No toppings)$1.48
Latte
Nantucket$9.81
Turkey, cheddar, cranberry sauce, sliced apple, lettuce, mayo, dijon on country sourdough. (If country sourdough is sold out we will substitute another bread.)
Make Your Own Bagel Sandwich$1.48
Chai
We brew our delicious cardamom forward chai daily from organic tea and spices. Available with whole, soy or oat milk.
Mediterranean Salad$9.62
Organic mesclun greens, hard boiled egg, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olives, red peppers and toasted pepitas.
Berkshire$9.81
Chicken, pesto (no nuts), mozzarella, lettuce and tomato on country sourdough.(If country sourdough is sold out we will substitute another bread.)
Croissant$2.85
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

60 Masonic St, Suite D

Northampton MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wurst Haus

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bishop's Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caminito Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mama Iguana's

No reviews yet

Killer Mexican food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston