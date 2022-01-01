Woodstock restaurants you'll love

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Woodstock

Woodstock's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Vietnamese
Scroll right

Must-try Woodstock restaurants

Saigon Cafe image

 

Saigon Cafe

12195 highway 92 STE 132, woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
A8 Cheese Puffs$5.95
Crispy wonton skin filled with crabmeat filament and cream cheese. Served with tangy pineapple sauce.
-P1- Pho Dac Biet
With various slim cuts of beef bathing in a clear mahogany beef broth, this pho bowl is packed with rare eye round steak, well-done skirt flank, well-done lean meat, fatty brisket, soft tendon, omassum tripe and beef balls. It’s a different texture in every bite.
N4 Pad Thai Dinner$12.95
In a tamarind-based and palm sugar sauce, thin and flat rice sticks noodles are stir-fried with egg, your choice of meat then tossed with chives, fresh bean sprout, fried shallot onion and topped with crushed peanuts. A squeeze of fresh lime juice completes this dish.
More about Saigon Cafe
Sidelines Grille image

 

Sidelines Grille

300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
25 Wings$26.00
Perfect sized, not skimpy.
Tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce.
House Side Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens topped with Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cheddar-jack Cheese & Croutons. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
Spicy Queso Dip$8.00
White Queso made with Jalapenos. Served with Flour Tortilla, Crunchy Corn Chips & House-made Salsa.
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs image

 

Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sidelines Wrap$11.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken. Comes with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.
Traditional Buffalo Wings (16)$21.00
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Sidelines Burger$12.00
Lean ground chuck, prepared in house daily, chargrilled over an open flame. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion.
More about Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
The Daily Draft image

 

The Daily Draft

8594 Main Street, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6 Grilled Wings$9.50
Kid Nuggets n Fries$6.00
Fried Chicken Sand$12.00
More about The Daily Draft
Izumi --Woodstock-- image

 

Izumi --Woodstock--

2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California Roll(P)$6.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber
Drunken Tiger(P)$11.95
NO. Seller !!
Breaded Flash fried tuna roll, served with special sauce
Volcano Roll(P)$12.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, baked with spicy crab stick, shrimp, spicy mayo, served with eel sauce
More about Izumi --Woodstock--
A&M Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS

A&M Kitchen

300 Village Center Drive Suite 107, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon$3.50
Sausage$3.50
Corned Beef Hash Skillet$13.50
More about A&M Kitchen
OHDF and Spice Wing Woodstock image

 

OHDF and Spice Wing Woodstock

6234 Holly Springs Pkwy, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carolina Slaw Dog$4.99
GRILLED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI AND FACTORY SLAW
Corn Dog Nuggets (12)$5.99
12 DEEP FRIED CORN DOG NUGGETS
Detroit Coney$5.25
BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI, SHREDDED CHEESE AND CHOPPED ONIONS
More about OHDF and Spice Wing Woodstock
The Holbrook of Woodstock image

 

The Holbrook of Woodstock

13682 Highway 92, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Holbrook of Woodstock
Rootstock image

 

Rootstock

8558 MAIN STREET, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rootstock
Restaurant banner

 

7 tequilas holly springs

5947 Holly Springs Pkwy, woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
7 Tequilas Dip$10.99
Queso dip with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. a side of tortillas and pico de gallo.
STREET TACOS$12.99
three tacos of your choice of meat topped with cilantro and onions. side of red tomatillo sauce.
Caldo De Pollo$9.99
Chicken broth, rice and shredded chicken with crispy tortilla strips.
More about 7 tequilas holly springs
Madlife Stage & Studios image

 

Madlife Stage & Studios

8722 Main St, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Madlife Stage & Studios
Big Georgia Bundts image

 

Big Georgia Bundts

6234 Old Hwy 5 Suite B-3, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Big Georgia Bundts
Restaurant banner

 

Cultivate Food & Coffee - Woodstock

TBD, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cultivate Food & Coffee - Woodstock
Restaurant banner

 

Prime 120

120 Chambers St., Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Prime 120

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Woodstock

Prime Ribs

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston