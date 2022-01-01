Woodstock restaurants you'll love
Saigon Cafe
12195 highway 92 STE 132, woodstock
|Popular items
|A8 Cheese Puffs
|$5.95
Crispy wonton skin filled with crabmeat filament and cream cheese. Served with tangy pineapple sauce.
|-P1- Pho Dac Biet
With various slim cuts of beef bathing in a clear mahogany beef broth, this pho bowl is packed with rare eye round steak, well-done skirt flank, well-done lean meat, fatty brisket, soft tendon, omassum tripe and beef balls. It’s a different texture in every bite.
|N4 Pad Thai Dinner
|$12.95
In a tamarind-based and palm sugar sauce, thin and flat rice sticks noodles are stir-fried with egg, your choice of meat then tossed with chives, fresh bean sprout, fried shallot onion and topped with crushed peanuts. A squeeze of fresh lime juice completes this dish.
Sidelines Grille
300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock
|Popular items
|25 Wings
|$26.00
Perfect sized, not skimpy.
Tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce.
|House Side Salad
|$6.00
Mixed Greens topped with Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cheddar-jack Cheese & Croutons. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
|Spicy Queso Dip
|$8.00
White Queso made with Jalapenos. Served with Flour Tortilla, Crunchy Corn Chips & House-made Salsa.
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs
|Popular items
|Sidelines Wrap
|$11.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken. Comes with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.
|Traditional Buffalo Wings (16)
|$21.00
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.
|Sidelines Burger
|$12.00
Lean ground chuck, prepared in house daily, chargrilled over an open flame. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion.
The Daily Draft
8594 Main Street, Woodstock
|Popular items
|6 Grilled Wings
|$9.50
|Kid Nuggets n Fries
|$6.00
|Fried Chicken Sand
|$12.00
Izumi --Woodstock--
2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150, Woodstock
|Popular items
|California Roll(P)
|$6.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber
|Drunken Tiger(P)
|$11.95
NO. Seller !!
Breaded Flash fried tuna roll, served with special sauce
|Volcano Roll(P)
|$12.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, baked with spicy crab stick, shrimp, spicy mayo, served with eel sauce
HAMBURGERS
A&M Kitchen
300 Village Center Drive Suite 107, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$3.50
|Sausage
|$3.50
|Corned Beef Hash Skillet
|$13.50
OHDF and Spice Wing Woodstock
6234 Holly Springs Pkwy, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Carolina Slaw Dog
|$4.99
GRILLED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI AND FACTORY SLAW
|Corn Dog Nuggets (12)
|$5.99
12 DEEP FRIED CORN DOG NUGGETS
|Detroit Coney
|$5.25
BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI, SHREDDED CHEESE AND CHOPPED ONIONS
7 tequilas holly springs
5947 Holly Springs Pkwy, woodstock
|Popular items
|7 Tequilas Dip
|$10.99
Queso dip with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. a side of tortillas and pico de gallo.
|STREET TACOS
|$12.99
three tacos of your choice of meat topped with cilantro and onions. side of red tomatillo sauce.
|Caldo De Pollo
|$9.99
Chicken broth, rice and shredded chicken with crispy tortilla strips.
Big Georgia Bundts
6234 Old Hwy 5 Suite B-3, Woodstock
Cultivate Food & Coffee - Woodstock
TBD, Woodstock
Prime 120
120 Chambers St., Woodstock