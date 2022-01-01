Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Sidelines Grille image

 

Sidelines Grille

300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
'Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Wrap'$10.00
Choose Buffalo Sauce. Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Lettuce + Tomato + Cheddar-Jack + Ranch in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs image

 

Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Comes with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.
More about Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Pho

Massaman Curry

Steamed Rice

Panang Curry

Coleslaw

Caesar Salad

Penne

Prime Ribs

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston