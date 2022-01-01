Chicken caesar wraps in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille
300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock
|'Ultimate Chicken Caesar Wrap'
|$10.00
Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Romaine Lettuce + Parmesan Cheese + Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
More about Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.50
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken, tossed with fresh romaine lettuce, caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.