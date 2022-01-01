Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Woodstock

Sidelines Grille image

 

Sidelines Grille

300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock

'Buffalo Chicken Sandwich'$10.00
Tender Chicken Breast served Grilled or Fried & tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Chicken Sandwich'$10.00
Tender Chicken Breast Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs image

 

Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs

Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken topped with marinara sauce, mozzerella and parmesan cheese. Served on a soft brioche roll.
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Teriyaki grilled chicken topped with a grilled pineapple, provolone cheese, lettuce and red onion. Served on a soft brioche roll.
Pepper Jack Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Tender chicken breast, blackened and topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion tanglers. Served on grilled ciabatta bread with jalapeno ranch on the side.
OHDF and Spice Wing Woodstock image

 

OHDF and Spice Wing Woodstock

6234 Holly Springs Parkway, Woodstock

Chicken Sandwich$6.99
