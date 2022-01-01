Chicken sandwiches in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Sidelines Grille
300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock
|'Buffalo Chicken Sandwich'
|$10.00
Tender Chicken Breast served Grilled or Fried & tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
|'Chicken Sandwich'
|$10.00
Tender Chicken Breast Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried chicken topped with marinara sauce, mozzerella and parmesan cheese. Served on a soft brioche roll.
|Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Teriyaki grilled chicken topped with a grilled pineapple, provolone cheese, lettuce and red onion. Served on a soft brioche roll.
|Pepper Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Tender chicken breast, blackened and topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion tanglers. Served on grilled ciabatta bread with jalapeno ranch on the side.