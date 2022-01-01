Chili in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve chili
Sidelines Grille
300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock
|'Chili Nachos'
|$10.00
2 Bean, Ground Beef Chili over Corn Tortilla Chips with White Queso + Shved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.
|"Sidelines Chili Bowl'
|$6.00
House-made with Ground Beef, Pinto & Red Kidney Beans, Tomatoes & Spices.
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs
|Homemade Chili- Bowl
|$6.00
Homemade chili topped with your choice of fixins.
|Chili Mac Burger
|$14.00
Chargrilled, juicy angus beef topped with hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, fried mac and cheese bites, and homemade chili. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickles on the side.
|Thai Chili Chicken Dinner
|$14.00