Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Sidelines Grille

300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
'Chili Nachos'$10.00
2 Bean, Ground Beef Chili over Corn Tortilla Chips with White Queso + Shved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.
"Sidelines Chili Bowl'$6.00
House-made with Ground Beef, Pinto & Red Kidney Beans, Tomatoes & Spices.
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs image

 

Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chili- Bowl$6.00
Homemade chili topped with your choice of fixins.
Chili Mac Burger$14.00
Chargrilled, juicy angus beef topped with hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, fried mac and cheese bites, and homemade chili. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickles on the side.
Thai Chili Chicken Dinner$14.00
More about Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Fish And Chips

Patty Melts

Steamed Broccoli

Salmon

Chicken Nuggets

Penne

Chicken Salad

Thai Fried Rice

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston