Fried rice in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants
Woodstock restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Saigon Cafe

12195 highway 92 STE 132, woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$2.50
FR3 Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
In a Thai curry powder flavored sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with sweet pineapple chunks, sliced bell peppers and diced onions.
FR2 Thai Fried Rice$12.95
In a sweet Thai-based seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, sliced cucumbers, tomato chunks and diced onions.
More about Saigon Cafe
Izumi --Woodstock-- image

 

Izumi --Woodstock--

2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGG ONLY Side Fried Rice$4.95
House Special Fried Rice$18.95
Stir fried Angus roasted beef, salami, ham, egg, onions, scallions, garlic butter soy
Hawaiian Fried Rice$18.95
Stir fried rice with pineapple, raisin, egg, cashew nut and yellow curry spice mix
More about Izumi --Woodstock--

