Reuben in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Sidelines Grille

300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
'Reuben Wrap Bites'$10.00
Bite Sized, Crunchy Egg-roll Style Wraps Stuffed with Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut. Served with 1000 Island Dippin' Sauce.
'The Reuben'$11.00
Lean Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & 1000 Island on Grilled Rye Bread. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs image

 

Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Wrap Bites$10.00
Bite size, crunchy egg-roll style wraps, stuffed with corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served with 1000 island on the side.
Reuben$14.00
A huge portion of home-cooked tender corned beef, stacked and topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Served on grilled rye bread.
Turkey Reuben$11.00
Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served on grilled rye bread.
More about Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

