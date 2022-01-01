Reuben in Woodstock
Sidelines Grille
300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock
|'Reuben Wrap Bites'
|$10.00
Bite Sized, Crunchy Egg-roll Style Wraps Stuffed with Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut. Served with 1000 Island Dippin' Sauce.
|'The Reuben'
|$11.00
Lean Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & 1000 Island on Grilled Rye Bread. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs
|Reuben Wrap Bites
|$10.00
Bite size, crunchy egg-roll style wraps, stuffed with corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served with 1000 island on the side.
|Reuben
|$14.00
A huge portion of home-cooked tender corned beef, stacked and topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Served on grilled rye bread.
|Turkey Reuben
|$11.00
Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served on grilled rye bread.