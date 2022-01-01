Salmon in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve salmon
Sidelines Grille
300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock
|'Atlantic Salmon'
|$17.00
Fresh Salmon fished from sustainable waters by Halperns' Fishery. Carved in-house & marinated with our own Bourbon Sesame. Served with choice of any 2 Side Items.
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs
|Alaskan Salmon
|$17.00
Wild caught Alaskan salmon, grilled or blackened.
|Salmon BLT
|$15.00
|Salmon Isabella
|$19.00
Our wild caught Alaskan salmon grilled and topped with alfredo sauce, jumbo grilled shrimp, tomatoes and chopped with spinach.