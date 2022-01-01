Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Sidelines Grille

300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
'Atlantic Salmon'$17.00
Fresh Salmon fished from sustainable waters by Halperns' Fishery. Carved in-house & marinated with our own Bourbon Sesame. Served with choice of any 2 Side Items.
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs image

 

Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Alaskan Salmon$17.00
Wild caught Alaskan salmon, grilled or blackened.
Salmon BLT$15.00
Salmon Isabella$19.00
Our wild caught Alaskan salmon grilled and topped with alfredo sauce, jumbo grilled shrimp, tomatoes and chopped with spinach.
More about Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
Izumi --Woodstock-- image

 

Izumi --Woodstock--

2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Kali Roll$11.95
Jr. Salmon Roll$6.95
Baked Salmon Roll (Gluten Free) NO SAUCE$9.95
More about Izumi --Woodstock--

