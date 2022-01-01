Tacos in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve tacos
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille
300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock
|'Street Tacos'
|$12.00
Choose Corn or Flour Tortillas. Select Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Barbacoa Tacos. Topped with Cilantro + Raw Onions. Served with Avocado Ranch + Jasmine Rice + Tortilla Chips + Salsa.
|'Fried Fish Tacos'
|$11.00
Hand breaded Light, White Fish topped with Sweet Slaw. Served with Tortilla Chips & Salsa.
More about Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs
|Tacos
|$12.00
Soft-shell flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp or fish. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream on the side.
|Mini Taco Nachos
|$11.00
Mini tacos stuffed with chicken and queso cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomates, jalapenos and drizzled with queso cheese.
More about OHDF and Spice Wing Woodstock
OHDF and Spice Wing Woodstock
6234 Holly Springs Parkway, Woodstock
|Taco Dog
|$5.99
BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI, CHEESE, TOMATOES, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE, JALAPEÑOS AND TORTILLA CHIPS
More about 7 tequilas holly springs
7 tequilas holly springs
5947 Holly Springs Pkwy, woodstock
|Tacos Al Carbon- STK
|$14.99
|STREET TACOS
|$12.99
three tacos of your choice of meat topped with cilantro and onions. side of red tomatillo sauce.
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. In a bowl or crispy tortilla bowl.