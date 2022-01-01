Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Sidelines Grille

300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
'Street Tacos'$12.00
Choose Corn or Flour Tortillas. Select Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Barbacoa Tacos. Topped with Cilantro + Raw Onions. Served with Avocado Ranch + Jasmine Rice + Tortilla Chips + Salsa.
'Fried Fish Tacos'$11.00
Hand breaded Light, White Fish topped with Sweet Slaw. Served with Tortilla Chips & Salsa.
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs image

 

Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$12.00
Soft-shell flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp or fish. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream on the side.
Mini Taco Nachos$11.00
Mini tacos stuffed with chicken and queso cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomates, jalapenos and drizzled with queso cheese.
More about Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
Item pic

 

OHDF and Spice Wing Woodstock

6234 Holly Springs Parkway, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Dog$5.99
BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI, CHEESE, TOMATOES, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE, JALAPEÑOS AND TORTILLA CHIPS
More about OHDF and Spice Wing Woodstock
Item pic

 

7 tequilas holly springs

5947 Holly Springs Pkwy, woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Al Carbon- STK$14.99
STREET TACOS$12.99
three tacos of your choice of meat topped with cilantro and onions. side of red tomatillo sauce.
Taco Salad$9.99
your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. In a bowl or crispy tortilla bowl.
More about 7 tequilas holly springs

