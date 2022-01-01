Woodstock restaurants you'll love
Woodstock's top cuisines
Must-try Woodstock restaurants
More about Sofie's Whiskey and Wine
Sofie's Whiskey and Wine
150 S Eastwood Dr., Woodstock
|Popular items
|Melty Fontina
|$8.00
|Aloha Turkey Slider
|$9.00
|Turkey & Swiss
|$10.00
More about Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Woodstock
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Woodstock
236 Main St, Woodstock
|Popular items
|#1 Momma Ces
Tavern ham, lacey swiss cheese, honey mustard mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
|#2 T.B.M.
Ovengold turkey, muenster cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
|#8 Turkey Crossing
Ovengold turkey, muenster cheese, mayo, tomato, onion
More about Your Sister's Tomato
PIZZA
Your Sister's Tomato
110 IRVING AVE, WOODSTOCK
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing, topped with grated cheese. Served with 2 pieces of bread.
|Bacon Balsamic Pizza
|$15.50
Olive oil, romano, garlic, mozzarella cheese, bacon, Brussels sprouts, balsamic drizzle
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
Red sauce, romano, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic
More about Napoli Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL
Napoli Pizza
135 Washington St, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Two 14in. Cheese Pizzas For $16.95
|$16.95
Two large (14”) cheese pizzas for $16.95. Add toppings for $2.00 each.
|Garlic Parm Beer Nuggets
|$6.00
Our classic beer nuggets tossed in garlic parmesan sauce. Comes with a side of pizza sauce.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
6 deep fried cheese sticks. Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Antioch Pizza Shop
150 S. Eastwood, Woodstock
|Popular items
|1 lb. BONELESS Wings
|$14.75
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
|12 Piece BONE IN Wings
|$15.00
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
|1/2 lb BONELESS Wings
|$9.40
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
More about Porkies Pig Roast
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Porkies Pig Roast
2245 S Eastwood Dr, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Moo
|$15.00
Beef Brisket, succulent and tender. Stacked high on a
freshly baked roll with
Original or Spicy BBQ sauce.
|3 Pig Wings
|$12.00
A ¼ lb of succulent Pork per wing! From the lower leg bone, with shank bone intact. Delicious, fall off the bone, pig-sanity!
|Oinker
|$12.00
Fresh pulled Pork, piled high on a freshly baked bun with your choice of Original or Spicy BBQ Sauce. The Classic.
More about Public House of Woodstock
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Public House of Woodstock
101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Loaded Baked Potato (Cup)
|$5.00
Our homemade cream of potato soup, it is a favorite, loaded with cheddar, bacon and chives
|PHW Burger
|$15.00
Custom blend beef patty, jack cheese, mushrooms, cherrywood bacon, crispy onion straws
|Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$12.50
Cajun chicken, ranch dressing, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chopped red onion, honey wheat tortilla
More about Niko's Red Mill Tavern
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Niko's Red Mill Tavern
1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$14.00
Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,and tortilla chips smothered in chipotle ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Fire Roasted Rigatoni
|$16.00
Chicken breast, rigatoni, garlic, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade fire roasted cream sauce
More about Ethereal Confections
Ethereal Confections
140 cass street, woodstock
|Popular items
|Vegan Classic Sandwich
|$9.50
vegan egg, sausage, cheddar, + sriracha aioli on an english muffin
|Vegan Queso-rizo
|$7.25
Vegan egg, chorizo, cheddar, and sriracha crema on gf tortilla
|Spicy Situation
|$7.25
local farm egg, sautéed onion & jalapeno, thick cut bacon, pepper jack cheese, siracha mayo on
gf english muffin
More about Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore
Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore
236 Main Street, Woodstock