Woodstock restaurants you'll love

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Woodstock

Woodstock's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Scroll right

Must-try Woodstock restaurants

Sofie's Whiskey and Wine image

 

Sofie's Whiskey and Wine

150 S Eastwood Dr., Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Melty Fontina$8.00
Aloha Turkey Slider$9.00
Turkey & Swiss$10.00
More about Sofie's Whiskey and Wine
Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Woodstock image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Woodstock

236 Main St, Woodstock

Avg 4.8 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Momma Ces
Tavern ham, lacey swiss cheese, honey mustard mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
#2 T.B.M.
Ovengold turkey, muenster cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
#8 Turkey Crossing
Ovengold turkey, muenster cheese, mayo, tomato, onion
More about Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Woodstock
Your Sister's Tomato image

PIZZA

Your Sister's Tomato

110 IRVING AVE, WOODSTOCK

Avg 4.7 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing, topped with grated cheese. Served with 2 pieces of bread.
Bacon Balsamic Pizza$15.50
Olive oil, romano, garlic, mozzarella cheese, bacon, Brussels sprouts, balsamic drizzle
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Red sauce, romano, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic
More about Your Sister's Tomato
Consumer pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Napoli Pizza

135 Washington St, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (777 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two 14in. Cheese Pizzas For $16.95$16.95
Two large (14”) cheese pizzas for $16.95. Add toppings for $2.00 each.
Garlic Parm Beer Nuggets$6.00
Our classic beer nuggets tossed in garlic parmesan sauce. Comes with a side of pizza sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
6 deep fried cheese sticks. Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Napoli Pizza
Antioch Pizza Shop image

 

Antioch Pizza Shop

150 S. Eastwood, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 lb. BONELESS Wings$14.75
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
12 Piece BONE IN Wings$15.00
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
1/2 lb BONELESS Wings$9.40
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Porkies Pig Roast image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Porkies Pig Roast

2245 S Eastwood Dr, Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (636 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Moo$15.00
Beef Brisket, succulent and tender. Stacked high on a
freshly baked roll with
Original or Spicy BBQ sauce.
3 Pig Wings$12.00
A ¼ lb of succulent Pork per wing! From the lower leg bone, with shank bone intact. Delicious, fall off the bone, pig-sanity!
Oinker$12.00
Fresh pulled Pork, piled high on a freshly baked bun with your choice of Original or Spicy BBQ Sauce. The Classic.
More about Porkies Pig Roast
Public House of Woodstock image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Public House of Woodstock

101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Baked Potato (Cup)$5.00
Our homemade cream of potato soup, it is a favorite, loaded with cheddar, bacon and chives
PHW Burger$15.00
Custom blend beef patty, jack cheese, mushrooms, cherrywood bacon, crispy onion straws
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.50
Cajun chicken, ranch dressing, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chopped red onion, honey wheat tortilla
More about Public House of Woodstock
Niko's Red Mill Tavern image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Niko's Red Mill Tavern

1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Finger Salad$14.00
Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.50
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,and tortilla chips smothered in chipotle ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla
Fire Roasted Rigatoni$16.00
Chicken breast, rigatoni, garlic, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade fire roasted cream sauce
More about Niko's Red Mill Tavern
Ethereal Confections image

 

Ethereal Confections

140 cass street, woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegan Classic Sandwich$9.50
vegan egg, sausage, cheddar, + sriracha aioli on an english muffin
Vegan Queso-rizo$7.25
Vegan egg, chorizo, cheddar, and sriracha crema on gf tortilla
Spicy Situation$7.25
local farm egg, sautéed onion & jalapeno, thick cut bacon, pepper jack cheese, siracha mayo on
gf english muffin
More about Ethereal Confections
Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore image

 

Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore

236 Main Street, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Woodstock

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston