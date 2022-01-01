Woodstock sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Woodstock

Sofie's Whiskey and Wine image

 

Sofie's Whiskey and Wine

150 S Eastwood Dr., Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Melty Fontina$8.00
Aloha Turkey Slider$9.00
Turkey & Swiss$10.00
More about Sofie's Whiskey and Wine
Porkies Pig Roast image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Porkies Pig Roast

2245 S Eastwood Dr, Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (636 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Moo$15.00
Beef Brisket, succulent and tender. Stacked high on a
freshly baked roll with
Original or Spicy BBQ sauce.
3 Pig Wings$12.00
A ¼ lb of succulent Pork per wing! From the lower leg bone, with shank bone intact. Delicious, fall off the bone, pig-sanity!
Oinker$12.00
Fresh pulled Pork, piled high on a freshly baked bun with your choice of Original or Spicy BBQ Sauce. The Classic.
More about Porkies Pig Roast
Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore image

 

Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore

236 Main Street, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore

