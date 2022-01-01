Woodstock sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Woodstock
More about Sofie's Whiskey and Wine
Sofie's Whiskey and Wine
150 S Eastwood Dr., Woodstock
|Popular items
|Melty Fontina
|$8.00
|Aloha Turkey Slider
|$9.00
|Turkey & Swiss
|$10.00
More about Porkies Pig Roast
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Porkies Pig Roast
2245 S Eastwood Dr, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Moo
|$15.00
Beef Brisket, succulent and tender. Stacked high on a
freshly baked roll with
Original or Spicy BBQ sauce.
|3 Pig Wings
|$12.00
A ¼ lb of succulent Pork per wing! From the lower leg bone, with shank bone intact. Delicious, fall off the bone, pig-sanity!
|Oinker
|$12.00
Fresh pulled Pork, piled high on a freshly baked bun with your choice of Original or Spicy BBQ Sauce. The Classic.
More about Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore
Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore
236 Main Street, Woodstock