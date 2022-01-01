Woodstock pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Woodstock

Your Sister's Tomato image

PIZZA

Your Sister's Tomato

110 IRVING AVE, WOODSTOCK

Avg 4.7 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing, topped with grated cheese. Served with 2 pieces of bread.
Bacon Balsamic Pizza$15.50
Olive oil, romano, garlic, mozzarella cheese, bacon, Brussels sprouts, balsamic drizzle
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Red sauce, romano, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic
More about Your Sister's Tomato
Consumer pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Napoli Pizza

135 Washington St, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (777 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two 14in. Cheese Pizzas For $16.95$16.95
Two large (14”) cheese pizzas for $16.95. Add toppings for $2.00 each.
Garlic Parm Beer Nuggets$6.00
Our classic beer nuggets tossed in garlic parmesan sauce. Comes with a side of pizza sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
6 deep fried cheese sticks. Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Napoli Pizza
Antioch Pizza Shop image

 

Antioch Pizza Shop

150 S. Eastwood, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 lb. BONELESS Wings$14.75
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
12 Piece BONE IN Wings$15.00
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
1/2 lb BONELESS Wings$9.40
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Niko's Red Mill Tavern image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Niko's Red Mill Tavern

1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Finger Salad$14.00
Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.50
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,and tortilla chips smothered in chipotle ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla
Fire Roasted Rigatoni$16.00
Chicken breast, rigatoni, garlic, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade fire roasted cream sauce
More about Niko's Red Mill Tavern

