Woodstock pizza restaurants you'll love
More about Your Sister's Tomato
PIZZA
Your Sister's Tomato
110 IRVING AVE, WOODSTOCK
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing, topped with grated cheese. Served with 2 pieces of bread.
|Bacon Balsamic Pizza
|$15.50
Olive oil, romano, garlic, mozzarella cheese, bacon, Brussels sprouts, balsamic drizzle
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
Red sauce, romano, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic
More about Napoli Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL
Napoli Pizza
135 Washington St, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Two 14in. Cheese Pizzas For $16.95
|$16.95
Two large (14”) cheese pizzas for $16.95. Add toppings for $2.00 each.
|Garlic Parm Beer Nuggets
|$6.00
Our classic beer nuggets tossed in garlic parmesan sauce. Comes with a side of pizza sauce.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
6 deep fried cheese sticks. Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Antioch Pizza Shop
150 S. Eastwood, Woodstock
|Popular items
|1 lb. BONELESS Wings
|$14.75
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
|12 Piece BONE IN Wings
|$15.00
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
|1/2 lb BONELESS Wings
|$9.40
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
More about Niko's Red Mill Tavern
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Niko's Red Mill Tavern
1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$14.00
Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,and tortilla chips smothered in chipotle ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Fire Roasted Rigatoni
|$16.00
Chicken breast, rigatoni, garlic, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade fire roasted cream sauce