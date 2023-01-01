Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve burritos

Banner pic

 

Antigua Mexican Restaurant - Woodstock

125 East Calhoun Street, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito A la Carte$10.99
Filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and choice of meat.
Burrito Suizo$14.99
Stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Topped with melted cheese and suiza sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Dinner$13.99
Filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and choice of meat. Served with rice and beans or fries.
More about Antigua Mexican Restaurant - Woodstock
Item pic

 

Ethereal Confections

140 cass street, woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Neato Burrito$8.50
egg, turkey sausage, cheddar cheese, + potatoes in flour tortilla, served with salsa + sour cream.
This item cannot be made gluten free.
More about Ethereal Confections

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Pretzels

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tenders

Cappuccino

Chicken Salad

Hot Chocolate

Nachos

Patty Melts

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet

Huntley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1782 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (355 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (708 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2334 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (691 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston