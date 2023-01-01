Burritos in Woodstock
Antigua Mexican Restaurant - Woodstock
125 East Calhoun Street, Woodstock
|Burrito A la Carte
|$10.99
Filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and choice of meat.
|Burrito Suizo
|$14.99
Stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Topped with melted cheese and suiza sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|Burrito Dinner
|$13.99
Filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and choice of meat. Served with rice and beans or fries.