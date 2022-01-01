Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Woodstock

236 Main St, Woodstock

Avg 4.8 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Shredded chicken breasts, red grapes, almond slices, mayo, Greek yogurt, salt/pepper - on Wheat Bread
More about Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Woodstock
Item pic

 

Antioch Pizza Shop

150 S. Eastwood, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.25
grilled or crispy chicken salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with chicken, tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Public House of Woodstock image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Public House of Woodstock

101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$13.00
Chicken, red onion, celery, salt & pepper, mayo, Dijon, lettuce, tomato
More about Public House of Woodstock
Niko's Red Mill Tavern image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Niko's Red Mill Tavern

1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Finger Salad$14.00
Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing
More about Niko's Red Mill Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Croissants

Cake

Meatball Subs

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Baby Back Ribs

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1351 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston