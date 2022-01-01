Chicken salad in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Woodstock
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Woodstock
236 Main St, Woodstock
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
Shredded chicken breasts, red grapes, almond slices, mayo, Greek yogurt, salt/pepper - on Wheat Bread
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Antioch Pizza Shop
150 S. Eastwood, Woodstock
|Chicken Salad
|$10.25
grilled or crispy chicken salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with chicken, tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)
More about Public House of Woodstock
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Public House of Woodstock
101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$13.00
Chicken, red onion, celery, salt & pepper, mayo, Dijon, lettuce, tomato