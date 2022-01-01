Chicken wraps in Woodstock
PIZZA • GRILL
Napoli Pizza
135 Washington St, Woodstock
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.00
Grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and chipotle ranch dressing in a tomato basil wrap.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.00
Grilled chicken, fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing in a flour wrap.
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Public House of Woodstock
101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock
|Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$12.50
Cajun chicken, ranch dressing, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chopped red onion, honey wheat tortilla
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Niko's Red Mill Tavern
1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.50
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce and tomato smothered in spicy buffalo and ranch. Wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
|$14.50
Chicken breast, tomatoes, black olives, onion, cucumber, feta cheese, Greek dressing, and Romaine lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla