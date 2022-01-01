Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants
Woodstock restaurants that serve chicken wraps

PIZZA • GRILL

Napoli Pizza

135 Washington St, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (777 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.00
Grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and chipotle ranch dressing in a tomato basil wrap.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.00
Grilled chicken, fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing in a flour wrap.
Public House of Woodstock image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Public House of Woodstock

101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.50
Cajun chicken, ranch dressing, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chopped red onion, honey wheat tortilla
Niko's Red Mill Tavern image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Niko's Red Mill Tavern

1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.50
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce and tomato smothered in spicy buffalo and ranch. Wrapped in a flour tortilla
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap$14.50
Chicken breast, tomatoes, black olives, onion, cucumber, feta cheese, Greek dressing, and Romaine lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
