Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve quesadillas

Public House of Woodstock image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Public House of Woodstock

101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$18.00
Steak, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
More about Public House of Woodstock
Niko's Red Mill Tavern image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Niko's Red Mill Tavern

1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Niko's Red Mill Tavern
Item pic

 

Ethereal Confections

140 cass street, woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chick Quesadilla$13.00
chicken breast, provolone cheese, black beans, green peppers, cilantro & bbq sauce
in a flour tortilla with salsa + sour cream.
This item cannot be made gluten free.
More about Ethereal Confections

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Muffins

Chicken Tenders

Avocado Toast

Italian Salad

Cappuccino

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Croissants

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1351 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston