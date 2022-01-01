Quesadillas in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve quesadillas
Public House of Woodstock
101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock
|Steak Quesadilla
|$18.00
Steak, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
Jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
Niko's Red Mill Tavern
1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.