Reuben in Woodstock

More about Napoli Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL
Napoli Pizza
135 Washington St, Woodstock
|14” Reuben Pizza
|$15.00
|Reuben Wrap w/fries
|$8.00
More about Niko's Red Mill Tavern
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Niko's Red Mill Tavern
1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock
|Reuben Sandwich
|$15.00
Layers of lean corned beef, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese topped with 1000 island dressing on rye bread
|Reuben Eggrolls
|$13.00
Wontons rolled with shredded corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and fried golden brown. Served with a side of 1000 island dressing