Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Napoli Pizza

135 Washington St, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (777 reviews)
Takeout
14” Reuben Pizza$15.00
Reuben Wrap w/fries$8.00
More about Napoli Pizza
Niko's Red Mill Tavern image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Niko's Red Mill Tavern

1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Sandwich$15.00
Layers of lean corned beef, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese topped with 1000 island dressing on rye bread
Reuben Eggrolls$13.00
Wontons rolled with shredded corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and fried golden brown. Served with a side of 1000 island dressing
More about Niko's Red Mill Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Spaghetti

Pork Tenderloin

Cobb Salad

Brulee

Cappuccino

Meatball Subs

Tiramisu

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1351 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston