Steak sandwiches in Woodstock

Antioch Pizza Shop
150 S. Eastwood, Woodstock
|STEAK SANDWICH Special.
|$14.60
steak sandwich, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: toasted garlic bread, grilled onions and mozzarella
|Steak Sandwich
|$12.60
thin sliced steak on top of toasted garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Public House of Woodstock
101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock
|Steak Sandwich
|$20.90
Tenderloin, garlic crust, pub cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, mushrooms, onion straws, demi glaze