Steak sandwiches in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

 

Antioch Pizza Shop

150 S. Eastwood, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK SANDWICH Special.$14.60
steak sandwich, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: toasted garlic bread, grilled onions and mozzarella
Steak Sandwich$12.60
thin sliced steak on top of toasted garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Public House of Woodstock image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Public House of Woodstock

101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$20.90
Tenderloin, garlic crust, pub cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, mushrooms, onion straws, demi glaze
More about Public House of Woodstock
Niko's Red Mill Tavern image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Niko's Red Mill Tavern

1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Sandwich$18.00
A tender, juicy 12oz steak served on French bread, topped with grilled onions and mozzarella cheese
More about Niko's Red Mill Tavern

